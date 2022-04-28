Left Menu

Pregnant woman killed by relative in Mumbai

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant woman relative by strangulating her at her residence in Kurla area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. The 20-year-old victim, Komal Sanjay Sonkar, was found dead at her home on Wednesday afternoon, the official said, adding that the foetus also died in the womb.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 09:35 IST
Pregnant woman killed by relative in Mumbai
A 22-year-old man allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant woman relative by strangulating her at her residence in Kurla area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. The 20-year-old victim, Komal Sanjay Sonkar, was found dead at her home on Wednesday afternoon, the official said, adding that the foetus also died in the womb. The accused, Arjun Sonkar, is the cousin of the victim's husband Sanjay and was staying with them since the last few months, he said, adding that the reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 316 (causing death of an unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide), the official said.

