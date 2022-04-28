Left Menu

India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario -sources

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's antitrust body launched raids at two top sellers of Amazon.com Inc over violations of domestic competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both sellers, did not immeditately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

