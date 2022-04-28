Maha: Senior citizen axed to death in Thane district; one held
A 60-year-old man was axed to death by a man from his village over some dispute in Kalwa area of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday. A case under section 302 murder of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, who was from the same village as the victim and knew him well, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man was axed to death by a man from his village over some dispute in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. Sitthu Rathod (32), a resident of Jai Bhim Nagar, allegedly attacked Thavru Chavan, a native of Yadgir in Karnataka, on Wednesday afternoon, assistant police inspector N A Kanade of Kalwa police station said.
The victim's body, which bore multiple wounds, was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, who was from the same village as the victim and knew him well, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks early hearing of his plea for release from custody in money laundering case.
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to hospital after fainting
Cases against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra Police hand over documents to CBI
ED attaches multiple properties of jailed Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik under anti-money laundering law: Officials.
ED attaches properties of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, his family in money laundering case