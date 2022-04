Russia says incidents in Transdniestria are attempt to drag region into conflict

Russia sees recent incidents in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria as an attempt to drag it into the wider conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Tensions have been rising in Transdniestria, a Russia-backed region that borders Ukraine after local authorities said it had been subject to several attacks.

