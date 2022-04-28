UK and EU at an impasse over changes to N. Ireland protocol

Britain and the European Union are at an impasse over changes to the parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, Britain's Europe minister James Cleverly told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

"The truth is that we have come to something of an impasse, and I don't think that's through a lack of goodwill, and I think it's more through what we regard in the UK as an overly limited (EU) negotiating mandate," he said.

