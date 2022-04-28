Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:19 IST
One British man killed and another missing in Ukraine - Sky News
A British man has been killed in Ukraine while a second was missing, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Britain's foreign office.

"We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family," a foreign office spokesperson said, according to Sky News.

