One British man killed and another missing in Ukraine - Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:19 IST
A British man has been killed in Ukraine while a second was missing, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Britain's foreign office.
"We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family," a foreign office spokesperson said, according to Sky News.
