MP Navneet Rana, husband seek home food in jail
While Navneet is lodged in Byculla womens prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.The plea about home food is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing.
- Country:
- India
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday filed applications before a court here seeking home food in prison. The independent legislator couple were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa hymns outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.
The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups. They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
The plea about home food is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing. PTI AVI KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks early hearing of his plea for release from custody in money laundering case.
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to hospital after fainting
Cases against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra Police hand over documents to CBI
ED attaches multiple properties of jailed Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik under anti-money laundering law: Officials.
ED attaches properties of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, his family in money laundering case