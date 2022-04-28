Trade relationship between SA and Guinea Bissau deepened

Trade and investment relationships between South Africa and Guinea Bissau are being deepened, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Greater economic prosperity should underpin everything that we do and this is what we intend to focus on as we deepen our relations between our two countries. Our goal for this State Visit has been to deepen trade and investment between South Africa and Guinea Bissau," said the President.

The President was speaking to the media following a state visit by Guinea Bissau President General Umaro Sissoco Embaló and a delegation of his Ministers on Thursday.

"We have communicated to…President Embaló and his delegation that we would like to see South African companies being able to do work in Guinea Bissau as they develop their country from an agricultural point of view, infrastructure, and in a number of other areas. Similarly, those Guinea Bissauan companies that may want to come and operate in South Africa should also be able to do so," he said.

Other key agreements are expected to be reached on healthcare, defense, mineral resources as well as diplomatic relations with energy and agriculture are also set to be discussed.

The President said the visit gave the two countries an opportunity to "consolidate the relations that we've had over a long time… [stemming] back from history when we were involved in the struggle against colonialism".

President Ramaphosa emphasized, however, that stability on the African continent is key to achieving economic prosperity for all countries.

He said coups – which have surged in several parts of Africa over the past few years – undermine the African Union's efforts to "silence the guns" on the continent.

"It is of great concern to both of our countries that conflicts that are continuing on several parts of the continent. It is our moral and political duty in our continent that we should work together…to achieve an Africa that is free of conflict and be able to provide the citizens of our beloved continent with safe and secure environments," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)