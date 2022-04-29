Left Menu

Britain: Russia's focus remains Donbas region

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:37 IST
  • Ukraine

The British Defence Ministry says Russia's focus in its war on Ukraine remains the Donbas region.

In an update Friday, the British military said heavy fighting had been seen around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. The British said they believe Russia is trying to attempt an advance south from Izium toward Slovyansk.

The British military said in a tweet: “Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces.” The British military has been offering daily public reports on the fighting since the start of the war in February.

___ Kyiv: Russia pounded targets from practically one end of Ukraine to the other Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city while the head of the United Nations was visiting in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.

Ukrainian emergency services said 10 people were wounded when a Russian missile hit a 25-story apartment building in Kyiv on Thursday evening and set off a fire, which partially destroyed the first and second floors.

The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said Ukraine has become “an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain”.

A spokesperson said Guterres and his team were safe.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported across the country - in Polonne in the west, Chernihiv near the border with Belarus, and Fastiv, a large railway hub southwest of the capital.

The mayor of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, said rockets were intercepted by air defences.

