Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destruction with its "evil actions". "Stop your vicious deeds. You create conditions for your own destruction. Wait [for us]," Salami said during Quds Day in Tehran. "You know better than us what will befall you if you take evil action."

Iran's Guards commander says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction
