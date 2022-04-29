Left Menu

Netherlands reopens embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:07 IST
The Netherlands will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, the Dutch foreign affairs ministry said. The country removed its diplomatic staff from Ukraine two days after Russian troops invaded on Feb 24. It reopened its embassy in Lviv, in western Ukraine, last week.

"A small embassy team there (in Kyiv) will work closely with the Ukrainian authorities and other returned partner countries," Dutch foreign affairs minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Twitter. "It is important that we provide support to Ukraine on the ground." The Kyiv embassy will not be accessible yet for consular assistance.

Several other European countries, including France, recently announced they were moving their embassies back to Kyiv.

