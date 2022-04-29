Left Menu

Germany: Frontex chief offers to resign over pushback claims

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A German Interior Ministry spokesperson says the head of the European Union's border agency has offered to resign after allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants.

The ministry spokesperson, Maximilian Kall, said on Friday that the board of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, was meeting to consider the situation. The board's decision on whether to accept Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri's resignation has not yet been announced.

"I can confirm that he has offered the board of Frontex his resignation,'' Kall told reporters in Berlin.

Kall said replacing Leggeri would offer an opportunity for a "fresh start" at Frontex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

