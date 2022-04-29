Left Menu

BSF shoots down Made in China drone along India-Pak border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near village - Dhanoe Kalan of Amritsar Sector.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:41 IST
BSF shoots down Pakistan's made in China drone in Punjab. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near village - Dhanoe Kalan of Amritsar Sector. A senior BSF officer said that personnel on night patrolling near the international border heard a humming sound during the early hours on Friday.

"Personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it," he said. During the morning hours, an extensive search operation was launched and a quadcopter was recovered in the fields near IB.

"The quadcopter was coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by its troops in Ram Tirath area of Amritsar sector," he said. The BSF, in a statement, said, "An intensive search of the depth area was carried out and at about 6:15 am, the troops recovered a black coloured Quadcopter, "Made in China", Model-DJI Matrice - 300" near Dhanoe Kalan." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

