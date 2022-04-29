Left Menu

SIT questions personal assistant of ex-CM J Jayalalithaa in Kodanad case

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:45 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case on Friday questioned S Poongundran, personal assistant of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Poongundran was the personal assistant of Jayalalithaa for at least 15 years and this is the first time he is being questioned with regard to the case, in which security guard Om Bahadur Thapa was murdered and some documents stolen on April 24, 2017.

The SIT led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned him for nearly three hours, since he might be able to throw light on the happenings in the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa.

Over 200 persons, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, have been questioned in connection with the case and are being recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

