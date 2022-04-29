Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 29.83 lakh of ex-IFS officer worked in Odisha govt

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 29.83 lakh in connection with a money laundering case registered against former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and then Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest in Odisha government Abhay Kant Pathak, the agency said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:53 IST
ED attaches Rs 29.83 lakh of ex-IFS officer worked in Odisha govt
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 29.83 lakh in connection with a money laundering case registered against former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and then Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest in Odisha government Abhay Kant Pathak, the agency said on Friday. Pathak is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The federal agency attached Paghak's assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the case. The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered on November 27, 2020, by the Vigilance Cell PS, and commission of offences under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Pathak for possession of disproportionate assets.

During the course of the investigation under PMLA, the ED said, it was revealed that Pathak has invested his allegedly ill-gotten income, which is over and above his known sources of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022