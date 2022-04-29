3 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Three Army personnel were injured in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

''During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast,'' a defence spokesman said, adding that three Army personnel were injured in the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)