3 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch
Three Army personnel were injured in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.
''During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast,'' a defence spokesman said, adding that three Army personnel were injured in the explosion.
