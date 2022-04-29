Former tennis champion Becker gets jail sentence in UK bankruptcy case

Former German tennis champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two years and six months in jail by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

