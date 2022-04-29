Left Menu

BRIEF-Magna International Says Q1 Light Vehicle Production Volumes In China Came In Higher Than Expected

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:06 IST
Magna International Inc:

* SAYS Q1 LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN CHINA CAME IN HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

* SAYS HAVE REDUCED EXPECTATIONS FOR VOLUMES IN CHINA FOR Q2, Q3 AND Q4 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

