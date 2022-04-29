BRIEF-Magna International Says Q1 Light Vehicle Production Volumes In China Came In Higher Than Expected

Magna International Inc:

* SAYS Q1 LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN CHINA CAME IN HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

* SAYS HAVE REDUCED EXPECTATIONS FOR VOLUMES IN CHINA FOR Q2, Q3 AND Q4 Further company coverage:

