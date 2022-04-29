Maharashtra Police recovers 25 swords from auto in Nanded

Maharashtra Police recovered 25 swords from an auto in Maharashtra's Nanded on Friday, said the police. A boy and owner of a gift shop have been arrested in this regard.

The police had tracked the weapons to Amritsar in Punjab, added the police. "Swords were transported in an auto. Police laid the trap and it was intercepted. Seems like they were ordered from Amritsar. A boy and owner of gift shop arrested," said Nanded Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

