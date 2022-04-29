Left Menu

ED alleges 'fabrication' of court order by Kolkata Police, FIR registered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:55 IST
ED alleges 'fabrication' of court order by Kolkata Police, FIR registered
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order. According to sources, ED officials have given a complaint to the Delhi police. On the complaint of ED, Delhi police registered a complaint on April 20.

In the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, ED officials claimed that the court order was tampered with in a bid to make ED Joint Director Kapil Raj provide a voice sample without his consent. Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Alipore had, last month, asked Raj to appear before the Kolkata Police and provide a voice sample to investigators, with his consent.

ED officials claim that the text of the order, provided to the central agency by the Kolkata Police, deleted the reference to consent -- a ruse, they allege, to compel Raj to comply with their wishes. The Kolkata Police is yet to comment on the allegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022