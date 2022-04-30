Left Menu

Man sentenced to life imprisonment in triple murder case

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:15 IST
Man sentenced to life imprisonment in triple murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for murdering three persons including a two-year-old boy.

Additional District Judge, Karanjia, Prasanta Kumar Mishra on Friday convicted 40-year-old man Ratan Munda in the triple murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

While three persons - two women and a boy - were hacked to death, four others including a woman were injured in the incident on March 31, 2013, in remote Bhagbandh village under Joshipur Police Station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Ratan Munda, said Additional Public Prosecutor Santosh Kumar Sahu.

Munda had hacked three persons who died on the spot. The victims were: Suraj Munda (2), Buduni Munda and Jayanti Mohanta. The judgment was based on statements of 29 witnesses and medical reports, the Additional Public Prosecutor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022