Maha: Senior citizen found dead in apartment in Thane

A 77-year-old man was found dead in an apartment on the seventh floor of a housing complex in Maharashtras Thane city on Saturday, a civic official said. Prabhakaran Edward Thomas was found dead on the floor of his apartment in the afternoon, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 18:32 IST
Maha: Senior citizen found dead in apartment in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 77-year-old man was found dead in an apartment on the seventh floor of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, a civic official said. Prabhakaran Edward Thomas was found dead on the floor of his apartment in the afternoon, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The deceased man's neighbours alerted the police, when they did not get any response from the apartment, he said.

A team from the RDMC and local firemen and police rushed to the scene and gained entry into the flat, the official said.

The body has been taken to Thane civil hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered for now, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

