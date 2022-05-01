Left Menu

U.S. has held talks with UK over China threat to Taiwan -FT

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 04:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 04:58 IST
The United States has held high-level talks with the UK over how they can co-operate more closely to reduce the chances of war with China over Taiwan and to explore conflict contingency plans for the first time, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3vUwwZx, citing people familiar with the situation.

White House Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell and Laura Rosenberger, the top National Security Council China official, held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

