U.S. has held talks with UK over China threat to Taiwan -FT
Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 04:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 04:58 IST
The United States has held high-level talks with the UK over how they can co-operate more closely to reduce the chances of war with China over Taiwan and to explore conflict contingency plans for the first time, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3vUwwZx, citing people familiar with the situation.
White House Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell and Laura Rosenberger, the top National Security Council China official, held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said.
