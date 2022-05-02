Left Menu

Denmark justice minister resigns to prompt Cabinet reshuffle

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:11 IST
Nick Haekkerup Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Denmark

Denmark on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers' Association.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of the Social Democrats Party chose Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye as the new justice minister to replace Haekkerup.

Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek became the new integration minister and was replaced by Christian Rabjerg Madsen, a member of parliament.

It was the second government shuffle since Frederiksen became prime minister as head of a minority Social Democratic government on June 27, 2019.

Haekkerup will take up his new job as head of the industry association for Denmark's beer business as of June 1, and he will resign from parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

