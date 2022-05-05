Left Menu

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murdered

They were alone in the house when they were killed by an unidentified man with some sharp-edged weapon, police said. A neighbor saw a man scaling the wall of the victim's house. The police have registered a case of murder and said that they were examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-05-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 10:01 IST
A retired income tax officer and his wife were found dead in Ludhiana's posh Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area with the police on Thursday suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh Lotey (67) and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (64). They were alone in the house when they were killed by an unidentified man with some sharp-edged weapon, police said.

A neighbor saw a man scaling the wall of the victim's house. He then raised an alarm. The police have registered a case of murder and said that they were examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

