Japan's new capitalism to address growth and social issues - PM Kishida

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:08 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japan's new form of capitalism should pursue the dual purposes of economic growth and addressing social challenges, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in London on Thursday.

He said he wanted to create a start-up boom in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

