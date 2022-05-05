Japan's new capitalism to address growth and social issues - PM Kishida
Japan's new form of capitalism should pursue the dual purposes of economic growth and addressing social challenges, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in London on Thursday.
He said he wanted to create a start-up boom in Japan.
