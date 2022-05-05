Left Menu

International donors conference in Warsaw raises $6.5 billion for Ukraine-Polish PM

An international donors conference in Warsaw on Thursday collecting funds for Ukraine raised around $6.5 billion, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The conference, aimed at helping Ukraine deal with the economic and humanitarian fallout of Russia's invasion, was hosted by Poland and Sweden, in cooperation with the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:08 IST
The conference, aimed at helping Ukraine deal with the economic and humanitarian fallout of Russia's invasion, was hosted by Poland and Sweden, in cooperation with the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council. During a news conference at the end of the event, Morawiecki gave higher estimate, saying more than 7 billion euros had been raised. A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification from Reuters.

Countries such as France, Finland, the Czech Republic, Croatia and others pledged millions of euros to support humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine., The European Commission also pledged 200 million euros in aid for displaced people in Ukraine, it said in a statement.

Ukraine has received more than $12 billion in weapons and financial aid since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal added in a statement at the end of the event.

