Left Menu

Two held for links with terrorists arrested from Karnal

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:19 IST
Two held for links with terrorists arrested from Karnal
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, who were arrested with explosives in Haryana's Karnal. The two arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (25), a resident of Peerke village; and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jass (19), a resident of Faridkot, police said. Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said Akashdeep worked as a driver with Gurpreet, who was one of the four suspected terrorists arrested on their way to Telangana on Thursday.

''It is suspected that he delivered a few consignments of explosives and firearms to various places by using their vehicles. Aakash some time ago came in contact with Gurpreet, who apparently lured him with money,'' the SSP said. ''Gurpreet was already in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda,'' the Ferozepur SSP added.

The SSP said Rinda used to send weapons and explosives to the accused with the help of drones.

He said Akash used to pick the consignment sent by Rinda from an agricultural land at Bootewala village here.

''Akash and Rinda used to remain in touch with each other with the help of tele-calling and social media platforms. Later, they used to deliver the consignment to some other place,'' said the SSP.

The SSP said the accused have been booked under Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Busting a terror plot, four suspected terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from them.

The four--all residents of Punjab--were nabbed near the Bastara toll plaza after four vehicles of the Haryana Police intercepted them.

The four, identified as Bhupinder Singh from Bhatian village in Ludhiana; Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Vinijoke village in Zira, Ferozepur, were headed to Adilabad in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022