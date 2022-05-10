Pulitzer Board honours Ukrainian journalists
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 02:44 IST
The Pulitzer Board has awarded a special citation to Ukrainian journalists.
The board recognised those in their home country covering the ongoing crisis that began earlier this year for “their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.” The board said their reporting has provided an accurate picture of the situation in the country and has done honour to both Ukraine and journalists everywhere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The Pulitzer Board
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin's
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brussels prepares to hit Russia with ‘smart sanctions’ on oil imports -The Times
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall, then recover -operator data
Brussels prepares to hit Russia with 'smart sanctions' on oil imports - The Times
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now