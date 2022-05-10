Punjab Police investigating explosion in Mohali: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said police are investigating the explosion at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and asserted that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

Mann has called a meeting of senior police officials, including the Director-General of Police, at his residence and also sought a report on the incident, according to official sources.

"The Punjab Police is investigating the explosion in Mohali. Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Mann's statement comes a day after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in sector 77 in Mohali on Monday night, following which an alert was sounded.

The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure as the office houses the state counter-intelligence wing, special task force, and some other units.

No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed ''disturbing'' and ''shocking''.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha dubbed the incident an act of cowardice and said the strongest possible action will be taken against those who were behind it.

"Explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the state. Punjab government will not spare those involved and the strongest possible action will be taken," tweeted Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

Another AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said the attack was despicable.

"Attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali is despicable. I strongly condemn this vicious attack. The incident is being investigated by police, and not a single culprit should be spared,'' said Pathak in a tweet.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

"Blast in Mohali is unfortunate however the situation is under control, the matter is being investigated, the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared, and nobody will be allowed to fiddle with hard-earned peace and harmony. An uneasiness of anti-Punjab forces is understandable," said Kang in a tweet.

