EU's Borrell says hopes for Russian oil sanctions soon

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he hoped for a deal soon on an EU oil embargo on Russia, possibly for EU foreign ministers to agree. Foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday, May 16. The European Commission proposed the oil embargo on May 4.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:53 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he hoped for a deal soon on an EU oil embargo on Russia, possibly for EU foreign ministers to agree.

Foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday, May 16. Borrell said last week he could also call an emergency meeting of the ministers to sign off on the sanctions if they were ready, or to move negotiations forward.

If EU ambassadors could not agree this week, he also said foreign ministers could try to break any deadlock, in a bid to win over reluctant states, particularly Hungary. The European Commission proposed the oil embargo on May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

