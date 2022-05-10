Germany's Scholz warns against unilateral breach of N.Ireland protocol

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday warned against breaking the Northern Ireland protocol agreement unilaterally, after a report saying Britain is set to ditch large parts of the protocol. "We have found a good way for Northern Ireland and no one should unilaterally override the arrangement which we have agreed together," Scholz told journalists at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

De Croo said not abiding by the protocol would create a big problem in the European Union's internal market. "Our message is quite clear: Don't touch this ... If that agreement would be revoked, then I would think that the whole system will be revoked. I would not see any other solution," De Croo said.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal, The Times reported.

