Russian governor says Ukrainian fire kills villager
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 12-05-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 10:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Firing from Ukraine killed one person and wounded seven in the Russian border village of Solokhi in the province of Belgorod, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Thursday.
Authorities in the area bordering Ukraine have accused Kyiv of a series of strikes, including a helicopter raid on a fuel depot. Kyiv, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February, has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation".
