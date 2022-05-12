Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives' committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters said on Thursday it had subpoenaed five lawmakers, including the top House Republican, marking an escalation of its efforts to secure their testimony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- House
- Donald Trump's
Advertisement