Man arrested on charges of assaulting lady advocate in Karnataka

A lady advocate was brutally kicked and assaulted by a neighbour in the Bagalkote Town Circle street over a property dispute.

ANI | Bagalkote (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A lady advocate was brutally kicked and assaulted by a neighbor in Bagalkote Town Circle street over a property dispute. The assault took place on Saturday afternoon around 12:30 pm.

Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a neighbor of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri was seen assaulting her in the video. The families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too and Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting women.

The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot. No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault, in the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

