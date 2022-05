Ukrainian court seizes assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman - prosecutor general

A Ukrainian court has seized assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman worth 12.4 billion hryvnia ($420 million), Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Monday.

She wrote on Facebook that the assets were securities in Cypriot companies that were held in Ukraine. Fridman has been sanctioned by the European Union as part of the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

