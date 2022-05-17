Left Menu

If we need to legislate on N. Ireland we will - UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 12:15 IST
If we need to legislate on N. Ireland we will - UK minister
Brandon Lewis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will not shy away from legislating to change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if necessary, Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday.

"We've always said we take nothing off the table. If we do need to legislate, we will not shy away from doing that," Lewis told BBC television when asked if the government had stepped back from plans to introduce domestic legislation to scrap parts of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

