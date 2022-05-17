Left Menu

SC Collegium recommends elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various HCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:31 IST
SC Collegium recommends elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various HCs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday recommended the elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various High Courts.

The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website. The names recommended for elevation are -- Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay HC to Himachal Pradesh HC ), S S Shinde (from Bombay HC to Rajasthan HC), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC) and Ujjal Bhuyan who is presently judged in Telangana HC will be elevated as Chief justice there.

Besides this, the Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions concerning the high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022