BRIEF-Ukraine: updated volume of Russian gas nominations at Sudzha at 45.70 MCM for May 21

UKRAINE'S GAS SYSTEM OPERATOR SAYS:

* UPDATED VOLUME OF RUSSIAN GAS NOMINATIONS AT SUDZHA TRANSIT POINT TOTALS 45.70 MCM FOR MAY 21 (VERSUS 63.70 MCM THE DAY BEFORE)

