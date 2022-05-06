Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Zelenskiy said. FIGHTING * Russian forces in Ukraine's port of Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said. * A Ukrainian official said a new attempt was underway to evacuate civilians trapped in the Mariupol steelworks. * Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Lambrecht said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Hungary cannot support the European Union's new sanctions package against Russia in its present form, including an embargo on Russian crude oil imports, Prime Minister Orban said. * U.S. President Biden said he would speak with leaders from the G7 advanced economies this week about more sanctions. QUOTES "If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," Zelenskiy said.

