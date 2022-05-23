Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed a unit of U.S.-made weapons in Ukraine - RIA

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:34 IST
Russia's defense ministry said its forces destroyed a Ukrainian unit of U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

