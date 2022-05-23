Russia says it will resume talks when Ukraine is 'constructive' -RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will be ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as Kyiv shows a constructive position", RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying.
Speaking on the subject of Russia exchanging prisoners from the Azovstal steelworks, RIA reported that Rudenko did not rule out that discussions are taking place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics
World News Roundup: Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics; Hong Kong's next leader endorsed by pro-Beijing elites and more
Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end
Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end
Last wave of Azovstal plant evacuees reaches Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia