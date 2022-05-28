Left Menu

Ambala family consumes poison; man dies, wife, son admitted to PGIMER

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 21:21 IST
Ambala family consumes poison; man dies, wife, son admitted to PGIMER
  • Country:
  • India

A man died while his wife and son are battling for life in a hospital after allegedly consuming some poison, police said on Saturday.

Jaswinder, a resident of Naya Baans area in Ambala city consumed some poisonous substance along with his wife Kusum (58) and son Hitesh (34) on Friday evening, they said.

The neighbours took them to civil hospital at Ambala City from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, police said.

Jaswinder died during the treatment in PGIMER while the conditions of his wife and son are stated to be serious, police said. A suicide note was also recovered from the house in which Jaswinder said that none should be held responsible for their action.

Jaswinder, who ran a grocery shop, had faced acute business losses during the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022