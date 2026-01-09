Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan confirmed that the recent assault incident in Solan should not be considered a law and order breach. He commended the police for their rapid response, stating arrests are forthcoming.

Chauhan, commenting on a video circulating on social media, noted that the altercation involved rival groups competing to pick up passengers. He assured that the police were informed immediately and took swift action, including registering a First Information Report (FIR).

The incident, occurring on January 7, 2026, involved assailants attacking a man after passenger drop-off duties. Police investigations continue as they pursue further arrests, ensuring no tolerance for such law violations.