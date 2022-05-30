Beijing reports 8 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 29, 4 asymptomatic cases
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-05-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 05:31 IST
China's capital Beijing reported eight new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 29, down from 14 a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.
Local asymptomatic cases also fell to four from seven from the previous day, it said.
