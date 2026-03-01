India's Leap in Biotechnology: New cGMP Facility and National Facility for Recombinant Cells Unveiled
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a new cGMP facility and dedicated the National Facility for Recombinant Cells & Sensors at BRIC-RGCB, highlighting India's advancements in biotechnology. He emphasized interdisciplinary collaborations and announced the BioE3 Policy, aligning the country's future economic growth with biotechnology.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a state-of-the-art current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility at the Akkulam campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB). This significant enhancement in biotechnology research was marked with the dedication of the National Facility for Recombinant Cells & Sensors.
Minister Singh emphasized opportunities for interdisciplinary collaborations, especially in the nuclear medicine sector, following its recent liberalization. He highlighted the strategic role of biotechnology in driving India's future economy, as reflected in the nation's dedicated biotechnology policy, BioE3, and the recently announced Biopharma SHAKTI Mission.
Commending BRIC-RGCB's pioneering work and its impact on national health initiatives, Singh celebrated the institution's growing reputation in fields like genomics and disease biology. The launch of the National Science Day book by Prof VPN Nampoori and the contributions of BRIC to the HPV vaccination drive were also highlighted at the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VOC Port's Mega Expansion: A Game-Changer for Southern India's Trade
Tensions Escalate as Indian Troops Fire at Pakistani Drone
Indian Airlines Cancel 444 Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
High-Stakes Clash: India vs. West Indies Showdown at Eden Gardens