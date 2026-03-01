Left Menu

Cricket Shake-up: Sri Lanka and Pakistan Reevaluate Leadership Amidst World Cup Woes

After disappointing performances at the Twenty20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya plans to step down, while Pakistan's captain Salman Agha is reconsidering his leadership role. Both teams faced challenges, failing to meet expectations during the tournament. This has prompted reflection on future leadership decisions.

Updated: 01-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:32 IST
In a dramatic turn of events following the Twenty20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya announced his intention to resign as head coach, citing the team's underpar performance as a catalyst for the decision. Despite reaching the Super Eights, Sri Lanka's winless run in the group stages marked a disappointing campaign.

Jayasuriya had signaled his intent to step down months earlier and expressed regret at not ending his coaching stint on a positive note. His contract runs until June, and he has yet to formally inform Sri Lanka Cricket of his decision.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha faces his own uncertainty, contemplating a possible exit as white-ball captain. Following a poor run, including a significant loss to India, Agha emphasized the team's failure in decision-making under pressure, stating he would take time before making an emotional decision regarding his future leadership role.

