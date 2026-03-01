Cricket Shake-up: Sri Lanka and Pakistan Reevaluate Leadership Amidst World Cup Woes

In a dramatic turn of events following the Twenty20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya announced his intention to resign as head coach, citing the team's underpar performance as a catalyst for the decision. Despite reaching the Super Eights, Sri Lanka's winless run in the group stages marked a disappointing campaign.

Jayasuriya had signaled his intent to step down months earlier and expressed regret at not ending his coaching stint on a positive note. His contract runs until June, and he has yet to formally inform Sri Lanka Cricket of his decision.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha faces his own uncertainty, contemplating a possible exit as white-ball captain. Following a poor run, including a significant loss to India, Agha emphasized the team's failure in decision-making under pressure, stating he would take time before making an emotional decision regarding his future leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)