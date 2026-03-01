PV Sindhu Stranded Amidst Gulf Conflict

India's double Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, found herself stranded at Dubai International Airport. The suspension of flights was triggered by regional tensions, with Iran's missile salvo causing explosions across the Gulf, including in the UAE cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sharing updates via social media, PV Sindhu assured her followers of her safety. "To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now," she stated. Sindhu and her team have since been moved to a more secure location as the conflict with Iran develops.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has yet to comment on their contingency measures about the All England tournament, which is slated to commence on March 3.

