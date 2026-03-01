Hearts Triumph in Front of Icon Alex Ferguson

In a pivotal Scottish Premiership clash, Hearts secured a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen, witnessed by football legend Alex Ferguson. The triumph pushed Hearts seven points clear at the summit.

The solitary goal by Claudio Braga in the 28th minute decided the match. Ferguson, the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager, attended the game as a guest of Hearts coach Derek McInnes.

With the Old Firm derby looming, Hearts maintain an eager gaze on Rangers, who currently sit in second place, two points ahead of Celtic. McInnes expressed gratitude for Ferguson's supportive presence.

