Hearts Triumph in Front of Icon Alex Ferguson

Hearts claimed a narrow 1-0 victory against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, with former managerial icon Alex Ferguson in attendance. Claudio Braga’s goal propelled the team seven points clear, positioning them to closely watch the upcoming Old Firm derby. Coach Derek McInnes appreciated Ferguson's presence and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a pivotal Scottish Premiership clash, Hearts secured a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen, witnessed by football legend Alex Ferguson. The triumph pushed Hearts seven points clear at the summit.

The solitary goal by Claudio Braga in the 28th minute decided the match. Ferguson, the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager, attended the game as a guest of Hearts coach Derek McInnes.

With the Old Firm derby looming, Hearts maintain an eager gaze on Rangers, who currently sit in second place, two points ahead of Celtic. McInnes expressed gratitude for Ferguson's supportive presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

