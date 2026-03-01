Farmers in Meerpur Hindu Village Demand Closure of Local Dumping Ground

A mahapanchayat will take place in Meerpur Hindu village to protest against a local dumping ground, with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait set to attend as the chief guest. Farmers have held a sit-in for 13 days, demanding the site's removal due to deteriorating living conditions.

Organiser Neeraj Tyagi stated the village had been earmarked for development by former MP Gen (Retd) V K Singh, but instead, residents endure a dumping ground making life unbearable. The foul smell reportedly worsened the area's livability.

In February, the protest escalated when villagers allegedly broke into the site, leading to clashes. Stone pelting and police lathi-charge resulted in injuries to over 60 farmers, prompting legal action against several protest leaders by municipal officials.